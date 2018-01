Industrial REIT, Fracking Co. Launch IPOs Totaling $751M

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- An industrial-focused real estate investment trust and a private equity-backed fracking company on Tuesday launched initial public offerings expected to raise about $751 million and set to price next week, potentially representing the year’s first IPOs.



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust told regulators that it plans to issue 20 million shares, priced between $28 and $31 each. If shares price at midpoint, the company would raise $590 million.



Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., which originally filed an IPO last February but never priced its offering, told regulators that...

