US Lumber Tariffs Take Effect As Canada Vows To Fight Them

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday finalized its duty orders on Canadian softwood lumber, prompting Canada’s foreign minister to issue a statement saying the country would continue its legal challenge of the tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement and World Trade Organization.



The U.S. Department of Commerce published in the Federal Register a pair of countervailing and anti-dumping duty determinations that were unanimously approved early last month by the U.S. International Trade Commission after deeming the softwood imports a threat to domestic producers.



The agency’s...

To view the full article, register now.