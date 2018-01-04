Airbus Wants Arbitration After Poland Axed Helicopter Deal

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- Airbus Helicopters has called for international arbitration with Poland after negotiations for a deal to modernize the country's military helicopter fleet collapsed in 2016, according to Polish media reports.



Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported Tuesday that the French manufacturer has written to multiple government departments in Warsaw and to the Polish prime minister, calling for international arbitration of the dispute.



Airbus reportedly claims that the negotiations for 50 new H225M Caracal helicopters began to fall apart when a new political party came to power in Poland in...

