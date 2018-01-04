Airbus Wants Arbitration After Poland Axed Helicopter Deal

By Caroline Simson

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- Airbus Helicopters has called for international arbitration with Poland after negotiations for a deal to modernize the country's military helicopter fleet collapsed in 2016, according to Polish media reports.

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported Tuesday that the French manufacturer has written to multiple government departments in Warsaw and to the Polish prime minister, calling for international arbitration of the dispute.

Airbus reportedly claims that the negotiations for 50 new H225M Caracal helicopters began to fall apart when a new political party came to power in Poland in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular