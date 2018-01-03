Conservative Group Blasts Municipal Broadband ‘Hypocrisy’

By Bryan Koenig

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 7:50 PM EST) -- A conservative think tank lashed out Wednesday at the “hypocrisy” of local mayors who support a restoration of net neutrality yet purportedly restrict internet use via municipal broadband networks with terms of service that prohibit obscene, hateful or threatening traffic.

The Free State Foundation’s Enrique Armijo wrote in a policy paper that governments, not private industry and internet service providers, historically represent the biggest threat to free speech. In defending the Federal Communications Commission’s December vote to upend Obama-era net neutrality rules mandating that ISPs treat...
