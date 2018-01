Walmart Cashier Class Says Co. Concedes Seating Feasible

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- A class of Walmart cashiers alleging the retail giant violated state law by failing to provide them seats claimed Tuesday in California federal court that by providing seats to cashiers with disabilities, the company has already acknowledged that their work reasonably permits seating.



The 80,000-member class claimed in the motion for summary judgment that in light of a California Supreme Court ruling in April, which found that companies must provide seats if the work can be done sitting down, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has no excuse for...

