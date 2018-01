3rd Circ. Rules Against Crystallex In $1.4B Enforcement Suit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 1:43 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit concluded Wednesday that a Delaware subsidiary of Venezuela's national oil company could not be sued by Canadian gold producer Crystallex International Corp. for allegedly orchestrating fraudulent transfers so Venezuela could avoid paying a $1.39 billion arbitration award.



The circuit court ruled that Petróleos de Venezuela SA subsidiary PDV Holding Inc. was wrongly targeted in the suit because the underlying arbitration award was against Venezuela, not the subsidiary. (Getty) Ruling in a 2-1 precedential opinion, the circuit court concluded that Petróleos de Venezuela SA...

