Former Och-Ziff Exec Charged With Investment Fraud

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 5:47 PM EST) -- A former executive of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC stands accused of hiding conflicts of interest in a multimillion-dollar investment deal and faking a document after learning investigators were looking into foreign bribery by the hedge fund, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.



Federal prosecutors accuse Michael Leslie Cohen, the former head of New York-based Och-Ziff's European office, of having a large charitable foundation investor partially fund a $19.7 million stock purchase in 2010 by way of an investment fund focused on African mining, oil and...

