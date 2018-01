Mass. Trial Courts Ban Certain Opioids From Courthouses

Law360, Boston (January 3, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- Massachusetts’ trial courts will ban certain kinds of opioids from entering into courthouses under new protocols that stem from a desire to boost safety and minimize exposure to the “potent and toxic” drugs, according to a memo released on Tuesday.



Substances containing any amount of fentanyl or carfentanil will no longer be allowed in the Bay State’s trial courts, effective Jan. 8, the memo from Chief Justice of the Trial Court Paula M. Carey and Court Administrator Jonathan S. Williams said.



“We know that judges, clerks,...

To view the full article, register now.