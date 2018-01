3rd Circ. Backs Nix Of Pharmacies' Claim In Lipitor MDL

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit declined Wednesday to revive claims by several pharmacies that a settlement between Pfizer Inc. and Ranbaxy Inc. over the popular anti-cholesterol medication Lipitor ran afoul of antitrust laws, finding that the apothecaries alleged the wrong type of antitrust violation in their complaint.



In a per curiam opinion, the appellate court upheld a lower court’s decision to retain jurisdiction over the suit, which is one of many battles being waged over the "reverse settlement" by Lipitor patent-holder Pfizer and generic-drug maker Ranbaxy. The Third...

