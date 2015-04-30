Calif. Can't Ban Credit Card Surcharges, 9th Circ. Finds

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel found Wednesday that California’s law banning credit card surcharges violates free speech rights, saying in a published decision that the restriction is “more extensive than necessary” to protect consumers from misleading pricing tactics.



Five businesses, led by Italian Colors Restaurant, had challenged the constitutionality of a state law prohibiting retailers from imposing a surcharge on customers who make payments with credit cards — though the law does allow businesses to offer discounts for other methods of payment, like cash or debit cards.



A California federal...

