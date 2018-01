Justices Asked To Weigh Deal Fairness In $8.5M Google Case

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Class Action Fairness petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to review the fairness of cy pres-only settlements in class actions, asking it to take on a privacy case involving Google where an $8.5 million settlement resulted in no payout to class members.



The group, which advocates for "fairness" in class action settlements, urged the high court to consider the case of Gaos v. Google, where no money went to class members, $2.1 million went to the attorneys and $6.4...

To view the full article, register now.