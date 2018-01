United Settles Claims Over Cancellation-Credit Booking Fees

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:18 PM EST) -- United Airlines Inc. has settled putative class allegations that it hasn’t been honoring promises not to charge fees when passengers book flights using credit from canceled tickets, according to an order filed Wednesday in New Jersey federal court.



U.S. District Judge Esther Salas signed an order administratively terminating the case — which was filed in July and alleged that class members were charged at least $125 to book tickets with cancellation credit — and ordered the parties to file settlement documents within 60 days. The order...

To view the full article, register now.