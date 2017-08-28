GC's Wrongful Termination Suit Must Stay In DC, Judge Says

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge Wednesday rejected a temporary office space company’s request to transfer a $150 million unlawful termination and discrimination case to Virginia federal court, saying the company had not adequately demonstrated Virginia’s Eastern District would be a more appropriate venue to address allegations that, on advice from Katten Muchin Rosenman, it fired its former general counsel over her pregnancy and cancer history.

MakeOffices LLC, formerly known as Uber Offices, did not present compelling-enough reasons why claims that the company’s executives and their lawyers conspired...
Case Information

Case Title

SHAPIRO v. KATTEN MUCHIN ROSENMAN LLP et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-01759

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Trevor N. McFadden

Date Filed

August 28, 2017

