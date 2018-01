Top 10 Employer Resolutions For 2018

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 11:08 AM EST) -- Everything old is new again. In 2017 employers watched as a variety of interpretations, guidance documents and definitions were rolled back to pre-Obama administration status. What happened in 2017, and what developments should employers be alert to in 2018? Here is a summary of some key rollbacks as well as some issues to watch in 2018.



1. Prepare to Go Back to the Future



Overtime Exemptions



The U.S. Department of Labor’s final rule "Defining and Delimiting the Exemptions for Executive, Administrative, Professional, Outside Sales and Computer...

To view the full article, register now.