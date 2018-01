Ex-US Diplomat Can't Escape Verdict In Trafficking Suit

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge refused on Wednesday to contradict a jury verdict that found a onetime U.S. diplomat to Yemen liable under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act for the forced labor and sex trafficking of a former live-in domestic worker for her and her now-dead husband.



U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady determined that the housekeeper, identified in court documents as Sarah Roe, had timely filed her TVPA claims. He also found that Linda Howard committed what is defined as a commercial sex act under the TVPA...

