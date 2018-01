Worker Told Disney 'Doesn't Care' About Sick Father: Suit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- A U.S.-based set decorator for the Shanghai Disney Resort theme park filed suit in California federal court Wednesday, claiming she was told by her boss that the company “doesn’t care about you or your family” before she was fired for requesting leave to take care of her sick father.



Angela Devore claims that Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development Inc. and several of her bosses violated the Family Medical Leave Act and California business codes when it fired her, in January 2016, after her leave paperwork...

