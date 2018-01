Atty. Fees Bid Trimmed In Detainees' Bond Policy Battle

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 3:48 PM EST) -- A California federal court on Wednesday reduced by more than a third the attorneys’ fees and costs sought by a certified class of asylum seekers who say their detentions have been prolonged by a policy of not considering ability to pay when determining bond amounts.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenly Kiya Kato set the award at $22,820 after determining that the $34,994 sought by the attorneys included too many hours for preparing a successful motion to compel the government to produce a set of immigration records that...

