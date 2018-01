ZTE Settles In Multi-Defendant Cellphone Patent Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- Chinese telecom company ZTE Corp. is settling in a consolidated IP suit from a licensing company that also accuses Apple, Motorola and other mobile heavyweights of infringing on data transfer patents, according to dismissal papers filed in Texas federal court on Wednesday.



Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG sued ZTE as well as other companies over its patents that cover methods and systems of transferring data — in particular, the kind of interface communication that takes place between a computer and another device, according to its...

