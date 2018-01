Domino's Drivers Seek Final OK On Mass. Tip Suit Settlement

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- Domino’s Pizza Inc. and one of its franchisees have reached an agreement to resolve delivery drivers’ claims that the companies broke Massachusetts law by keeping delivery charges for themselves instead of handing them over to the workers and are seeking final approval from the judge, according to court filings on Wednesday.



Named plaintiffs Alexander Mooney and Kevin Bartlett, on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated, filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to give the settlement with Domino’s and GDS Enterprises Inc. the final...

To view the full article, register now.