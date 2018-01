Santander Unit Must Face Investor Suit Over Accounting

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 2:46 PM EST) -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and several of its current and former executives must face a proposed class action accusing them of inflating the consumer finance lender’s stock price by fraudulently overstating its net income, a Texas federal judge ruled on Wednesday.



U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade mostly denied a dismissal bid filed by Texas-based Santander Consumer, a vehicle financing-focused subsidiary of the Santander Group, and the other executives named in the suit, trimming only the claims against the lender’s Chief Financial Officer Ismail Dawood....

