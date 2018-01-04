Airbnb Dispute Between NYC, Landlord Settles For $1.2M

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- New York City has reached what it says is a record-setting $1.2 million settlement with Manhattan real estate owner Salim “Solly” Assa over his tenants’ Airbnb use at four properties owned by Assa Properties.



New York Supreme Court Justice James d’Auguste on Tuesday approved the settlement, which includes Assa’s agreement to hire an independent property manager to run his buildings, as the city continues its efforts to crack down on commercial landlords that illegally convert long-term residential units into short-term tourist rentals through websites like Airbnb....

To view the full article, register now.