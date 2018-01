Senate Dem Warns Of Russian Net Neutrality Interference

Law360, Washington (January 4, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida blasted the GOP-controlled Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday over what he called the “flawed” handling of its net neutrality repeal, which he said was tainted by hundreds of thousands of falsified comments with Russian email addresses that he attributed to Russia’s government.



In a speech on the Senate floor, Nelson said his concerns were rooted in Russia’s 2016 election meddling and the nearly 445,000 public comments submitted to the FCC on repealing net neutrality that Bloomberg reported last month...

To view the full article, register now.