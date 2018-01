NY Fines Western Union $60M For Allowing Shady Payments

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 2:11 PM EST) -- New York's financial regulator hit The Western Union Co. with a $60 million fine Thursday for allowing more than 1 million transactions that were red flags for money laundering — including payments “that may have aided” human traffickers — as New York City shops moved $2.9 billion of transfers with Chinese counterparts over nine years.



New York's Department of Financial Services said Thursday that between 2004 and 2012, Western Union willfully failed to police money laundering properly. (AP) The $8.9 billion Colorado-based financial giant willfully fell...

