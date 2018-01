Apple Calls $25K Daily Sanctions In Qualcomm Case Harsh

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- Apple asked a California federal court on Wednesday to nix a $25,000-per-day fine, arguing that the sanctions imposed by a magistrate judge last month for delays in producing documents in the antitrust litigation against Qualcomm were unduly harsh.



Apple Inc., which is not a party in the case, says it produced 2.6 million documents, totaling more than 16 million pages, but that it needed more time to review the remaining 1.5 million documents that the court requested by its Dec. 15 deadline.



Apple claims that U.S....

