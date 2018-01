Weinstein Co. Loses Attys Over Unpaid Bills In Rights Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday said he’d allow Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP to stop representing scandal-wracked The Weinstein Co. in a dispute over rights to “Children of the Corn,” after the firm said the company had stopped paying legal bills.



The production company told U.S. District Judge George Wu that it has yet to retain new representation after Greenberg Glusker told the court in December it wanted to withdraw as counsel because it hadn't seen a dime for representation in the lawsuit over...

