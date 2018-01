Immigrants Denied Redo In SSA Intimidation Class Action

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday declined to reconsider the dismissal of a proposed class action brought by immigrants against the Social Security Administration and its agents for allegedly harassing them because of affidavits filed in separate litigation.



U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes found that the SSA’s recent decision to deny Social Security benefits to one of the plaintiffs did not constitute evidence that it would continue to harass them, interrogate them and use information they gained from interrogations against them. As such, he refused...

