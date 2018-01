Texas Auto Dealer Must Face Privacy Class Action

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday refused to toss a proposed class action against an auto dealership accused of flouting the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act by snooping on state motor-vehicle records to pursue potential customers.



Arthur Lopez, who received a letter from auto dealer Don Herring Ltd. in May 2016 offering to buy back his Hyundai Sonata and sell him a Mitsubishi, has provided enough evidence of personal information in the ad coming from Texas Department of Motor Vehicle records — thus potentially violating the DPPA’s...

