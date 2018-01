Insurer Says No Duty To Defend In Utility Damage Suit

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- Atain Specialty Insurance Co. shouldn’t have to defend a construction company that’s being sued by a telephone company for digging up its underground phone lines, the insurer told a Texas federal court Thursday, since Atain only insured the “tractor services” arm of the company — not its excavation unit.



Atain issued a commercial general liability policy to Texas-based Posey’s Tractor Service in 2013 that primarily covered the “grading of land,” according to the complaint, which refers to the process of smoothing out land to make it...

