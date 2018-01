San Antonio Tells 5th Circ. To Rethink Reversal Of $84M Award

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- The city of San Antonio asked the Fifth Circuit Wednesday to reconsider its decision reversing an $84 million award in a dispute with online travel companies over Texas' hotel-occupancy tax ordinances, saying the court overlooked the city’s tax ordinance.



The city said the panel should rehear the case, arguing that a significant portion of San Antonio's $84 million award was entered in its favor in district court because under the city ordinance, any charges that are not “stated separately” on the consumer’s folio or invoice “shall be...

To view the full article, register now.