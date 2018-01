Waste Hauler Drops Challenge To SBA's Navy Contract

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- A solid waste hauler has voluntarily dismissed its legal challenge of the government’s determination that it did not qualify as a small business as a U.S. Navy contract bid required, after a federal claims judge denied its request to stall the award of the contract to a competitor.



In denying Team Waste Gulf Coast LLC’s request for a preliminary injunction, U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith said in a decision unsealed Wednesday that it would do more harm than good to delay the Small...

To view the full article, register now.