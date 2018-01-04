Calif. Senate Leader Unveils State-Level Net Neutrality Bill
In a statement Thursday, Los Angeles Democrat Kevin de León said he expects The California Consumer Protection and Net Neutrality Act of 2018, which would prohibit internet service providers operating in the state from toggling content speeds from individual providers, to be heard in the Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications next week, and to be on the...
