JPML OKs Transfer Of Concussion Suit To NCAA MDL

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has approved the consolidation of a proposed class action against the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Atlantic Coast Conference with the ongoing concussion MDL in Illinois federal court.



The panel approved the request that was brought by the co-executors of the estate of Ryan Hoffman, a former University of North Carolina football, who alleged in the complaint that he organizations failed to protect the athlete from brain trauma that contributed to his homelessness and eventual death. The ongoing MDL...

