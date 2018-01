Time-Share Owners Say Fla. County Can't Escape Marriott Suit

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:56 PM EST) -- Time-share purchasers alleging Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc. and its insurer duped them into invalid real estate deals urged a Florida federal judge on Thursday not to dismiss Orange County, Florida, from their suit, arguing it breached its official duties by improperly recording trust instruments and collecting taxes.



Lead plaintiffs Anthony and Beth Lennen said Orange County negligently interprets Florida statute by accepting any documents that come its way. This practice, the Lennens allege, has led the county to wrongly record thousands of facially invalid consumer deeds...

