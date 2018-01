9th Circ. Upholds Toss Of Schwab Class Suit Citing SLUSA

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has upheld a ruling by a California federal judge last year dismissing two putative class action suits alleging retail broker Charles Schwab violated its duty to customers by sending certain securities orders to UBS Securities rather than seek the best possible venue for their trades, affirming the lower court lacked subject matter jurisdiction.



The three-judge circuit panel agreed that the complaints were precluded by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act, which prohibits class actions alleging deceptive practices connected to securities trading under state law....

