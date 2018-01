Intel Hit With Consumer Class Action Over Security Issue

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 10:08 PM EST) -- Less than 24 hours after Intel Corp. announced a potentially performance-slowing fix to an alleged security defect in its nearly ubiquitous chips, the company was hit with a proposed class action in California by consumers who on Wednesday said the technology giant's patch doesn't make Intel users whole.



Intel has since Tuesday issued updates to consumers outlining its efforts patching the security vulnerability discovered in its chips by researchers late last year, but California consumers Steven Garcia and Anthony Stachowiak said the patch itself will slow...

