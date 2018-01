Utah Wants Gold King Mine Suit Halted For Deal Talks

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:05 PM EST) -- Utah urged a Utah federal judge on Thursday to halt its suit over the Gold King Mine spill pending a U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decision on transferring the case to an MDL and while the state talks settlement with the federal government.



Utah said it backs U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor Environmental Restoration LLC’s bid to stay the current suit while the JPML decides whether to consolidate it with other cases stemming from the 2015 spill of more than 3 million gallons of acid...

