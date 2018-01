Patients Seek Calif. MDL In Suits Over Diabetes Drugs

Law360, Miami (January 25, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- Diabetes patients suing Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP over diabetes drugs Onglyza and Kombiglyze told the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that coordination on discovery has not worked well so far and asked to consolidate their cases in the Northern District of California.



Timothy Clark of Sanders Phillips Grossman LLC, who represents one group of plaintiffs, said the cases share the same defendants, the same theory of liability and the same basic allegations and should be consolidated before U.S. District Judge Jon S....

To view the full article, register now.