Billabong Bought By PE-Owned Rival For $299M

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 1:54 PM EST) -- Australian-based surf brand Billabong has been acquired for AU$380 million ($298.8 million) by a rival company owned by private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management, the company said Friday.



Boardriders Inc., which is controlled by Oaktree Capital Management LP-owned funds, will purchase Billabong International Ltd. for 79 cents a share, according to a statement by Billabong. Shares of the company closed Thursday at 75 cents. The Billabong board of directors has agreed to vote in favor of the deal. The combination will create a sports company with...

