LivaNova Wants Consolidation Of Bacteria Exposure Suits

Law360, Miami (January 25, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- Less than a year after arguing before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation against consolidation of lawsuits alleging a cooling system made by a LivaNova PLC unit exposed patients to a bacteria during open heart surgery, the medical device manufacturer reversed course and on Thursday asked a panel in Miami to create an MDL in South Carolina.



Linda Svitak of Faegre Baker Daniels, who argued on behalf of LivaNova and its subsidiary Sorin Group USA Inc., said when the company argued against consolidation before the...

