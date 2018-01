4 Environmental Rulings That Flew Under The Radar In 2017

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:05 PM EST) -- Federal and state court judges made several important environmental law rulings in 2017 that managed to avoid the spotlight, from a Ninth Circuit finding that climate change data was misused in a government analysis of how increased fishing could impact loggerhead turtles to a California Supreme Court ruling on groundwater extraction fees.



Here are four environmental rulings that flew under the radar in 2017.



Sea Turtles and Climate Change



In December, the Ninth Circuit ruled the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly had found that allowing more...

To view the full article, register now.