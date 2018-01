Net Neutrality Final Order Set For Legal Challenges

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission released the final version of its net neutrality rule rollback Thursday evening, clearing another hurdle toward internet deregulation and hastening formal court challenges, as well as legislative measures that could undermine it.



As congressional Democrats gin up support for legislation to neutralize the FCC’s recent vote and tech allies pledge to take the agency to court, any real moves may be forestalled by months of administrative red tape. In the meantime, the FCC seems poised to defend itself by doubling down on...

