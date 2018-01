Doc To Face Pharmacy's Slander Suit As Texas Justices Pass

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- A pain management doctor must face a defamation suit brought by a pharmacy that was once his tenant, as the Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear his arguments that the claims against him should be thrown out.



The state’s high court did not elaborate further on its decision not to grant Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed’s petition for review, simply listing it among the more than 20 cases it said it would not be looking at. Syed wanted the court to find that the slander and...

To view the full article, register now.