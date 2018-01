Apple Hit With $300K Sanction In Qualcomm Antitrust Row

Law360, San Jose (January 5, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge in California said Friday he’ll sanction Apple Inc. to the tune of $300,000 for missing a document production deadline in antitrust suits brought against Qualcomm Inc. by the Federal Trade Commission and a putative class of cellphone buyers, after saying in an earlier hearing he wanted to encourage other third parties in the litigation to meet deadlines.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins originally said in a Dec. 20 hearing he would sanction Apple $25,000 per day for missing a Dec. 15 deadline...

