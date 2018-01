AbbVie Faces Third Jury In Testosterone MDL

Law360, Chicago (January 5, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- AbbVie will defend its product AndroGel for the third time Monday against claims it seriously injured one of its users as the company takes on the latest bellwether in multidistrict litigation over testosterone replacement therapy drugs in Illinois federal court.



Robert Nolte and his wife Genienne sued AbbVie Inc. in 2014 after Robert suffered a pulmonary embolism two months after he began taking AndroGel. The Noltes’ case comes on the heels of verdicts against AbbVie in two other bellwethers in the massive multidistrict litigation, which includes...

