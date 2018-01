Walmart Looks To Decertify 80K Cashier Seating Class

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:20 PM EST) -- Walmart asked a California federal court on Thursday to decertify an 80,000-member class of cashiers alleging the retail giant violated state law by failing to provide them seats, claiming that the members can't provide common answers in light of a recent state high court ruling.



Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said the penalties sought by the members are based on a century-old "relic" of a statute that state regulators have traditionally not enforced against retailers.



Class members had cited Kilby v. CVS Pharmacy Inc., a California Supreme Court...

