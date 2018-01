Valeant Hit With Investment Funds' Fraud Scheme Suit In NY

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:29 PM EST) -- Funds run by Hound Partners LLC that say they lost hundreds of millions of dollars on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. stock when allegations of fraud and price-gouging caused its price to tank sued the company, its directors and bosses, and other parties in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.



The investment funds are the latest big shareholders to sue Valeant and its affiliates over their soured bets on the once high-flying life sciences company. Since 2015, when Valeant began to take heat from Congress over drug price...

