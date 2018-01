Consumer Objects To $8M Atty Fees In Uber 'Safe Rides' Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- A member of a class accusing Uber of lying about its "safe rides" fee and the quality of driver background checks asked a California federal judge on Friday to reject the class counsel’s proposed $8.1 million attorneys’ fees, saying the suit’s low risk and short duration don’t justify the figure.



After securing preliminary approval on a $32.5 million settlement from Uber Technology Inc., the class counsel in December requested the 25 percent rate in attorney’s fees. But on Friday class member Robert Hudson filed a formal...

