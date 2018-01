Calif. Gov. Can Ignore National Guard Whistleblower Referrals

Law360, Nashville (January 5, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court ruled Thursday that the state’s governor does not have to act on a whistleblower allegation referred to him by the state’s National Guard, in a case stemming from allegations that nonattorneys were practicing law on behalf of the Guard.



While state law requires that whistleblower complaints related to the California National Guard be referred to the governor when the Guard inspector general has a conflict of interest, the law does not require the governor to actually do anything with that referral,...

To view the full article, register now.