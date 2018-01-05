Feds Pursue Charges Against Foreign Student In Exam Fraud

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed updated charging documents on Friday against one of several Chinese students at American institutions charged in Massachusetts federal court last year with crimes related to taking exams for would-be international students.



Xinyan Wang, a 27-year-old student at a Pennsylvania community college, faced two counts of falsifying immigration documents that she allegedly presented in October to take the Graduate Record Examination in Boston under the name Li Li.



The criminal information released nearly two months after her arrest made no mention of five other...

