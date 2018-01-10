Mayer Brown Snags Ex-Norton Rose Litigation Atty In Houston

By Ryan Boysen

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a 30-year litigation veteran from Norton Rose Fulbright in its Houston office, where he’ll focus on financial and insurance-related cases.

Robert Harrell previously led Norton Rose’s financial institutions and insurance litigation practice, and at Mayer Brown, he’ll be joining the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practice group as a partner, according to a statement.

The move, first announced on Jan. 5, will shore up Mayer Brown’s Texas presence and brings a highly capable and flexible attorney to the rest of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular