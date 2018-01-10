Mayer Brown Snags Ex-Norton Rose Litigation Atty In Houston
Robert Harrell previously led Norton Rose’s financial institutions and insurance litigation practice, and at Mayer Brown, he’ll be joining the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practice group as a partner, according to a statement.
The move, first announced on Jan. 5, will shore up Mayer Brown’s Texas presence and brings a highly capable and flexible attorney to the rest of the...
