Mayer Brown Snags Ex-Norton Rose Litigation Atty In Houston

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a 30-year litigation veteran from Norton Rose Fulbright in its Houston office, where he’ll focus on financial and insurance-related cases.



Robert Harrell previously led Norton Rose’s financial institutions and insurance litigation practice, and at Mayer Brown, he’ll be joining the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practice group as a partner, according to a statement.



The move, first announced on Jan. 5, will shore up Mayer Brown’s Texas presence and brings a highly capable and flexible attorney to the rest of the...

